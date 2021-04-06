Chadwick Boseman passed away last August but the world has still not come to terms with his sudden demise. The Ma Rainey actor has been winning prestigious awards this year and his Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong is breaking her silence on Ellen DeGeneres Show about his passing away.

Advertisement

The late actor was suffering from colon cancer and never spoke about his struggle on sets with anyone.

Advertisement

Lupita Nyong in a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres revealed how it’s difficult to talk about his Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman in past tense and said, “It’s still so hard for me to come to terms with his passing.”

Nyong continued and said, “He was my friend and so it’s hard to think of him in the past tense still.”

Upon working with the late actor, Chadwick Boseman; Lupita Nyong said, ”He led the movie with such compassion and just presence.”

The Black Panther actress continued, “When Chadwick came on set, he was present and he brought his entire being to that movie and he was just so humble as well, you know.”

Lupita concluded and said, “That leadership will be missed.”

Meanwhile, the Black Panther sequel is in the works. In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Coogler who happens to be the director of the film opened up about making the upcoming Black Panther film without the late Chadwick Boseman. He told the publication, “It’s difficult. You’ve got to keep going when you lose loved ones. I know Chad wouldn’t have wanted us to stop. He was somebody who was so about the collective.”

In the same conversation, Coogler explained how Chadwickwas meant to play his part in the film. He said, “Black Panther, that was his movie. He was hired to play that role before anybody else was even thought of, before I was hired, before any of the actresses were hired.”

We really miss you, Chadwick Boseman. You’ll always be remembered!

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tom Jones On Getting Conflicting Advice From Elvis Presley & Frank Sinatra: “When You Meet The Real People, They’re Unbelievable”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube