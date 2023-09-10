Cardi B is known for delivering chartbuster hits like Bodak Yellow, Up, WAP and more. The American rapper, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, recently unveiled a new song with Megan Thee Stallion titled ‘Bongos’, and millions are loving it. While the track continues to impress its listeners, the rapper, during an interview, revealed what’s her future plans.

Not future plans, but future music plans with hubby Offset. The ‘Girls Like You’ singer spoke about collaborating with her husband and wanting to bring their s*x life to the audience. Read on to know it all.

As reported by Complex, Cardi B – during an interview with Sirius XM’s Hip Hop Nation, said she wants to make more music about s*x with hubby Offset when she returns to the studio. While promoting her new release ‘Bongos’ – with Megan Thee Stallion, the singer said, “I do wanna do more songs with him, I do wanna LIKE explore.”

Cardi B told host Swaggy Sie, “I feel like we do so much rough songs and it’s like, let’s talk about f*cking.” She continued, “We always talk about the music. Let’s talk about f*cking because I always feel like we are always on the attack mode when we do songs together.” She added, “So let’s do something freaky freaky freaky… let’s do a freaky love song. “

Swaggy Sie captioned the snippet of her interaction with Cardi B on Instagram: “Well if there’s no project on the way at least we know there will be a freaky collab coming soon from #CardiB & #Offset.”

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swaggy Sie – The Voice of NOW 🎙 (@swaggysie)

As mentioned by Cardi B in the above video, the 30-year-old rapper and her hubby Offset have recorded five songs together – including ‘Lick’ from Cardi’s mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2, as well as ‘Clout’ and ‘Jealousy.’

Would you like to hear songs about Cardi B and Offsets’ s*x life? Let us know your honest thoughts in the comments.

