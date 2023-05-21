Indian-American content creator Shivani Bafna recently made her Cannes debut at the ongoing edition of the prestigious Film Festival. She chose a statement gown as her outfit for the event.

Bafna’s eye-catching ensemble was designed by Vaishali S and combined elegance, grace, and a touch of boldness. Scroll below to get a better look at the gown.

Shivani Bafna’s dress exhibited classic sophistication while also reflecting a modern twist. Shivani styled herself with the help and input of her friends, family, and colleagues.

Check out Shivani Bafna’s Cannes 2023 look here:

One of the unique elements of Shivani Bafna’s ensemble was a DIY-ed clutch featuring a QR code. When scanned, the code took audiences to a letter she wrote. In the letter, she shared her feelings about being on the red carpet and hopes that her message resonates with the audience, going beyond surface-level fashion.

