Manushi Chhillar is a debutante at the Cannes 2023 along with Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Urvashi Rautela and Mrunal Thakur. But her impeccable fashion and style dominate the headlines globally, and she’s one of the most dressed Indian celebrities at the prestigious film festival. A while ago, Manushi shared the pics on her Instagram, going br*less in a backless satin dress, looking gracious as ever and rightly keeping her title of former Miss World. Scroll below to take a look at her photos.

Manushi is quite popular on social media, with over 6 million followers on Instagram. She has been giving a glimpse of all her Cannes red carpet looks on the photo-sharing platform, and we are drooling over her scintillating wardrobe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharing the new pictures on Instagram, Manushi Chhillar captioned it, “Just a normal day at #Cannes👗👗👗” In the photos, the former Miss World can be seen donning a backless satin dress in vibrant turquoise colour by Galvan London and it comes with a plunging neckline.

Manushi Chhillar accessorised her look with statement golden stud earrings and kept her makeup subtle with heavy smokey mascara eyes and nude lips. She completed the attire with a middle-parting neat bun and golden heels and flashed her radiating smile for the camera.

The dress is worth over a lakh on the designer’s official website, and it drapes perfectly on the actress’s body; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

Uff, those dimples.

What are your thoughts on Manushi Chhillar donning yet another brilliant Cannes look? Tell us in the space below.

For more fashion updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar Proves To Be A Diva With Yet Again Terrific Disney-Diva Inspired Gown, Somebody Cast Her In A Princess Movie Already!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News