Mrunal Thakur has surely left a huge impact on the Cannes red carpet this year with extremely innovative looks, which have earned her praises from across. She already has dropped three looks, one more unique than the other, earning her a true fashionista status with looks that served a high glamour quotient.

The actress walked the red carpet one final time last night in a custom-made Falguni and Shane Peacock gown which was distinguished with unconventionally beautiful cutouts and silhouettes. The look was inspired to give a red carpet gown a modern twist, with an edge to serve the maximum glamour perfectly suited for an international red carpet.

Mrunal Thakur completed the look with shoes from Christian Louboutin and earrings from Vandals World and a ring by Mahesh Notandass Jewellery.

Take A Look:

Mrunal Thakur looked ethereal in a scintillating white cut-out gown. Donned beautifully in a white gown, she looked purely elegant and left onlookers in complete awe.

