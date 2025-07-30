James Bond fanatics have been constantly refreshing to get any new updates about who is going to be the next man wearing that tuxedo. While there have been a lot of names circulating everywhere, including Tom Holland, Henry Cavill, Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson, and more, who can be the next Bond, rumors have it that Sydney Sweeney might just become the next Bond Girl, which is going to be directed by Denis Villeneuve. As Sweeney’s name got entangled in the mix, fans are now super excited about the James Bond reboot.

After her massive success with Euphoria and the box office hit Anyone But You, Sweeney is becoming a worthy actress in Hollywood. Over the years, she has been proving that she has more than just looks. So, it won’t be surprising if she gets to do the part in Villeneuve’s movie. But will she be able to match the vibe of a Bond Girl in the spy thriller? Scroll ahead.

Is There A Possibility That Sydney Sweeney Becomes The Next Bond Girl?

As per The Sun, it was reported that Sydney Sweeney and Denis Villeneuve are good friends and that she even has backing from Jeff Bezos (as Amazon is responsible for the Bond franchise). So, there might be a huge possibility that she dons the role of a Bond Girl, which is no longer about bikini shots and getting seductive; it’s more than that.

A close source revealed to The Sun, “Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond. Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise. Plus, Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of Bond girls.”

On the other hand, Denis Villeneuve is known for finding the right actor for the right role. That’s how his Dune franchise succeeded with Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in the first film, and then putting Austin Butler and Florence Pugh in the mix in the second film. He can recognize talent and use its potential to make something magical. So, if he picks Sydney Sweeney for the Bond Girl’s role, it might be perfect, not because she’s popular but because he would be giving the right platform to a rising star like her.

Who Can Be In The Race For Being The Next Bond Girl Apart From Sydney Sweeney?

In recent years, we have seen Sydney Sweeney grow as an actress. She can be seductive, she can be vulnerable, and well, she can behave normally even under chaotic situations like she did in Madame Web. And as the film is getting a reboot, that means the franchise is going to stay for a while. For that, they would need an actress who is young enough, and she, at 27, is the perfect placement of age to be the Bond Girl with the new 007.

But if not Sweeney, then other actresses can be in the race to become the next Bond Girl as well. The list may include names like Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Naomi Scott, Emilia Jones, Lily James, Vanessa Kirby, and more. On the work front, the Immaculate actress is now gearing up for her next project, Christy Martin, for which she is transforming her physique to play the US boxer.

What do you think Sydney Sweeney will be able to get roped in for the James Bond reboot?

