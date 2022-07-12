Hollywood star Cameron Diaz may have unknowingly smuggled drugs to Morocco.

Opening up about her early days as a model in Paris, the 49-year-old believes she was once used as a “mule” to carry illegal substances in a locked suitcase, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Cameron Diaz talked about her struggle to land a job prior to scoring her breakout role in “The Mask” during an appearance on the ‘Second Life’ podcast.

“I started working as a catalogue model and I got enough money to move to Paris and get an apartment, which I shared with a girl who is still one of my best friends,” Cameron Diaz shared.

“But I was there a full year and didn’t work one day. I couldn’t book a job to save my life,” the mother of one continued to divulge. “Then I got one job but, really, I think I was a mule carrying drugs to Morocco – I swear to God.”

She added: “This was the early ’90s, and they gave me a locked suitcase that had my ‘costumes’ in it. It was before TSA (Transportation Security Administration) or anything like that.”

“I’m this blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco. I’m wearing torn jeans and platform boots, with my hair down – this is really unsafe…I told them, I don’t know, it’s not mine, I’ve no idea whose it is,’ ” she added.

“That was the only job I got in Paris.”

Diaz said she eventually left the suitcase with custom officials when she returned to France after the modelling job.

Cameron Diaz took a long hiatus from acting following the release of her film “Annie” in 2014 to concentrate on “so many parts of my life�that I wasn’t touching and that I wasn’t managing.”

After eight years, the actress has announced she’s ready to make her acting comeback for a new Netflix movie titled “Back in Action” that will reunite her with her “Annie” co-star Jamie Foxx.

