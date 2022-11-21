K-pop superband BTS member Jin’s hit ‘The Astronaut’ has become the fastest single by a solo artist to reach a million copies.

Following BTS’s collaboration with Chris Martin and company on the mega-hit ‘My Universe’ on the band’s 2021 LP ‘Music of the Spheres’, the 29-year-old star teamed up with the “Yellow” hitmakers to pen his latest track, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘The Astronaut’ has since broken a new astronomical record. It has shifted more than 1,024,382 copies as of November 12, according to The Korea Economic Daily.

As well as adding to the lyrics, Coldplay play on the track and Chris Martin plays a news presenter in the accompanying music video.

Meanwhile, Chris Martin previously said that he doesn’t think Coldplay will ever beat their BTS collaboration.

The 45-year-old musician said: “I don’t think we’ll ever be able to match the BTS surprise. That was surprising even for us.”

“The journey from the first time it was mentioned – I was just like ‘how could that ever work?’ – to the song itself arriving and me thinking, ‘that could be for BTS’ – to now it feeling like the most natural collaboration in the world. It’s an amazing lesson for myself in keeping an open mind all the time, because you just never know what life or music is gonna throw you.”

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook Puts On A Spectacular Performance At FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony, Fans Storm Twitter & Say “Proud Is An Understatement”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News