The South Korean band BTS is among the most popular boy bands across the world. The septet, include members namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. It was earlier revealed that BTS member Jungkook will be performing his song Dreamers at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, however, the singer left the army amazed when he released the song ahead of his performance in Qatar.

On the other hand, ahead of the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022, BTS’ agency Bighit Entertainment released a statement sharing details about Jungkook’s upcoming performance. The statement read, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We’d like to inform you about BTS Jungkook’s participation in the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. At the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Jung Kook will be performing the official soundtrack Dreamers. [Opening Ceremony Information] – Time> 17:40 PM – 18:10 PM, November 20 (AST- Arabia Standard Time)> 23:40 PM, November 20 – 00:10 AM, November 21 (KST)- Channel List for Viewing: Link We ask for your interest in BTS Jung Kook’s performance at the World Cup opening ceremony. Thank you.”

While the fans were eagerly awaiting to watch Jungkook performing Dreamers at the FIFA World Cup 2022, the singer left them stunned by releasing the song ahead of the ceremony. The moment the BTS Army learnt that Jungkook’s song had been released, they took to Twitter and expressed their reactions to the same. One user wrote, “LOOK WHO WE ARE, WE ARE THE DREAMERS, WE MAKE IT HAPPEN, CUZ WE BELIEVE IT~DREAMERS OUT NOW !!!!” while another stated, “The only thing that’s wrong with #Dreamers is that it’s too short. So proud of you Roundie, Dreamers is a banger. @BTS_twt.” Netizens were extremely excited after listening to the song and praised it by stating, “Yesss and listening to #Dreamers #Dreamers2022 #DreamersbyJungkook makes you feel happy and smiling as if #JungKook telling you that the world is healing. I love the song so much as if it’s lifting all the negatives in this world,” another wrote, “I can’t stop listening to #Dreamers by #JungKook of @BTS_twt. My Trending Song Choice. #Dreamers2022” check out the reaction below:

LOOK WHO WE ARE, WE ARE THE DREAMERS, WE MAKE IT HAPPEN, CUZ WE BELIEVE IT~ DREAMERS OUT NOW !!!! #DreamersOutNow#Dreamers2022 #DreamersByJungKook#DreamerFifa2022 — kootar DREAMERS(foetuskookie00)⁷ (@foetuskookieOO) November 20, 2022

The only thing that's wrong with #Dreamers is that it's too short. So proud of you Roundie, Dreamers is a banger. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/UmrAcO21q5 — Military Mistress⁷💙☔️🌊👩🏽‍🚀🃏🏁 (@MonoisUhgood) November 20, 2022

Yesss and listening to #Dreamers #Dreamers2022 #DreamersbyJungkook makes you feel happy and smiling as if #JungKook telling you that the world is healing. I love the song so much as if it's lifting all the negatives in this world. https://t.co/ChAjFpvvWv — Jin Kim (@j1ng_k1m) November 20, 2022

Never thought I’d want to skip Euphoria so that I could hear a different song but Dreamers is THAT song #Dreamers #Dreamers2022 #DreamersbyJungkook pic.twitter.com/ilVbj3AlKe — ⠁⠗⠍⠽ Rerlo⁷ 🌊 fifakook | military wife⁷ ⟭⟬ ♡ ⟬⟭ (@wrckedbyBTS) November 20, 2022

