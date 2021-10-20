From a small boyband to a worldwide sensation, BTS has come a long way and still have miles to go. The South Korean music group took the world by storm after releasing one hit song after the next. Now, the members, Suga, Jin, J Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have a huge fan base around the globe, songs that have broken several records and a life of luxury, comfort and style.

Every now and then the idols are seen wearing clothes from expensive high-end brands, driving fancy cars, donning blings that shine from miles away and much more. Each member has their fine collection of luxurious possessions, so let’s take a look at what Suga owns.

BTS rapper Min Yoon-gi’s net worth is estimated to be around $25 million, so it is obvious that he has a good taste of things we cannot definitely afford. Suga likes to own sumptuous apparel and shoes and has been seen in a Bottega Veneta Spring 2018 Peach Rose Lamb jacket worth $5900. He was also seen wearing a jacket, a tie and a tie bar from Thom Browne, which cost $2607.

Suga also owns a Gucci Grey-Blue Wool jacket with a formal vest which is worth $3600. For his ‘Permission to Dance’ video, the BTS rapper wore an outfit that was around $2500. While the band was on MTV Unplugged, Yoon-gi wore a Gucci Interlocking G Patch jacket for $2600, along with a Donald Duck crop sweatshirt worth $1200 and finished the look with an $850 necklace.

These are just some of the many things that the singer owns. Another expensive thing added to his name is his luxurious apartment in the posh neighbourhood of UN Village in South Korea. The house is said to be worth $3 million when he bought it. Many members from famous K pop groups like Big Bang have been his neighbours.

Other than the things listed above, BTS member Suga also owns clothes, shoes and accessories from brands like New Balance, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Acne Studios and many more.

