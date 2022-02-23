K-pop super group BTS has announced four new dates for its performance at Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas as a part of their ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ tour.

Advertisement

The global superstars will perform on April 8, 9, 15 and 16, with the last day of the tour being streamed live online.

Advertisement

In addition, the group’s event ‘Live Play in Las Vegas’ will be held on all four days at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, reports ‘Variety’. Earlier, the group had announced its concert dates in Seoul, South Korea as March 10, 12 and 13 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium.

As per ‘Variety’, the Seoul Olympic Stadium performances will mark BTS‘ first in its home country since 2019. According to Billboard, the group’s tour dates in L.A. grossed $33.3 million with 214,000 tickets sold — the most made by a run of shows at a single venue since 2012.

BTS is best known for hits ‘Butter’ and ‘Dynamite’ with the former nominated for best pop duo/group performance at this year’s Grammy Awards, which will be held in Las Vegas just before BTS’ concert dates, on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

BTS previously announced ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul’ on March 10, 12 and 13.

The concert will take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in-person in front of a live audience and will be streamed online.

The concert marks the band’s first gig with a live audience in Korea in approximately two and half years since BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ (The Final) held at the same venue in October 2019.

The online live stream is available on March 10 and 13. The concert on March 12 will be broadcast in cinemas worldwide through a ‘Live Viewing’ event.

BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, are a septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band is also known as the Bangtan Boys.

Must Read: Did Pete Davidson Just End Up Calling Kanye West A “Schmuck For A Lifetime”?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube