It’s Children’s Day in South Korea today, and BTS’s J-hope found the perfect way to celebrate it. Jung Ho-Seok, who is better known by his stage name, made a generous donation towards a cause that is close to his heart.

Advertisement

As per reports, the member of the Grammy-nominated South Korean band donated 100 million won (approx Rs 65,83,326), via a Seoul-based charity, for the betterment of kids in Tanzania, Africa.

Advertisement

The reports, as carried by Bollywood Hungama, state J-Hope donated through ‘One Step Center’, which works towards the prevention of violence against children. The 100 million won donation was made for children who are victims of violence in Africa.

This isn’t the first time BTS’ J-Hope has made a generous donation towards the benefits of children. On the occasion of his 27th birthday (February 2021), the singer donated 150 million won (approx Rs. 98.5 lakhs) to ChildFund Korea. This contribution was to support children with disabilities.

In August 2020, the BTS singer donated 100 million won (approx Rs 66 lakhs) to a local charity in South Korea. This donation was made as he wanted to help the children suffering from financial difficulties amid the COVID-19 crisis.

On the work front, J-Hope and his BTS bandmates – V, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jung Kook and SUGA, are gearing up for the release of their latest summer single ‘Butter.’ The track is set to release on May 21 and is said to be a dance-pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS. ‘Butter’ comes almost a year after BTS dropped their record-breaking track ‘Dynamite.’ It is also the K-pop band’s second English single following the hit that released in August 2020.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Ben Affleck Was Rejected By A Woman On A Dating App & His Video Reaction Left Us Speechless!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube