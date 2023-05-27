The South Korean boy band BTS has been scripting history and breaking records ever since they made their debut in 2013. While the band already enjoyed a massive fan following, their popularity increased manifolds when they released their debut English track Dynamite. While many wonder why the band ventured into making English songs, Bang Si-Hyuk recently shed light on the same and how BTS members and the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in it.

BTS began with its seven members, RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook, who are now also focusing on their individual careers. The band is set to celebrate its ten year anniversary in a few months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bang Si-Hyuk, the founder of Big Hit Music and Hybe Corporation and the chairman of the latter, is the man behind bringing the seven K-Pop stars together in a band. Si-Hyuk keeps a close eye on BTS’ operations and also helps the band explore more in the musical world. As he recently sat with Rolling Stone for an interview, Si-Hyuk discussed why BTS got into making English-language songs, and it was not for their popularity.

Before Dynamite was on floors, HYBE was looking for an English song for BTS and found UK-based songwriter duo David Stewart and Jessica Agombar for the job. Talking about the reason behind making the track, Band Si-Hyuk revealed that the band wanted to lift people’s mood with a groovy track amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “Dynamite would not have been released if BTS had been on tour as scheduled. The project was chosen to shift the mood as a response to the pandemic situation.” For the unversed, BTS quickly postponed their tour following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Si-Hyuk added, “I thought it matched BTS and that the song’s trendy vibes would be better expressed if sung in English.” The five-time Grammy-nominated group’s second English track Butter also received a lot of love as it celebrated R&B and pop culture.

The band’s decision to lift their fans’ mood paid them back in the form of immense popularity and various nominations.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Avatar 3 Actress Sigourney Weaver Contradicting Director James Cameron’s Claims Of The Third Instalment Being Almost Complete Hints At Probable Reshoots: “I Don’t Think There Are…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News