Andrew Ridgeley has split from his model girlfriend Amanda Cronin.

The Wham! singer, 60, is said to have been left devastated when he split from his long-term partner, Bananarama singer Keren Woodward, 62, in 2017, and five years later he and former model Amanda, 45, went public with their romance.

But Amanda told the Daily Mail about calling it quits on the relationship: “I’m grateful for the time we’ve had together – he’s smart, funny, sexy and cool.

“Andrew is such a phenomenal guy, but I don’t think he’s really relationship material, although he has been in a very long relationship.

“I will get married again, and it won’t be to Andrew.”

The former couple made headlines by appearing together to watch tennis at Wimbledon in June 2022.

Friends of the pair told the Mail at the time their “public debut” showed they were “serious” about one another.

Divorcee Amanda – who last year featured in Channel 4’s ‘The Millionairess and Me’ – said before she met Andrew: “I am looking for love, but I never get approached.

“I want a man who is kind, passionate, sincere and authentic.

“I don’t want to do dating apps – I just believe the right person lands in my life, it always has.”

Amanda got a multi-million-pound divorce settlement in 2019 from 59-year-old energy titan Mark Daeche, who has an estimated fortune of £40.5 million, and with whom she had a daughter after six years of marriage.

Andrew, who has a fortune of around £25 million after founding Wham! with the late George Michael, split from Keren after 25 years, and is now said to be working on a Netflix documentary to mark the upcoming 40th anniversary of ‘Fantastic’, Wham!’s debut album.

