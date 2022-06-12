K-pop supergroup BTS’ new album “Proof” sold over 2 million copies on the first day of its release, its entertainment agency said Saturday.

With time BTS has become one of the most popular K-Pop band in the world. The Army has only made sure the love for them spreads wide and more. This new feat for them is the example of their mass popularity.

The anthology album had sold a total of 2.15 million copies as of 11 p.m. Friday, just 10 hours after it became available in the market, according to Hanteo Chart, a South Korean music chart, news agency Yonhap reported.

It was the second time that the BTS’ album sales surpassed 2 million on the first day, after its fourth album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” in 2020.

Its title song, “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” instantly topped real-time charts of major online music services, and its music video posted on YouTube had garnered nearly 50 million views. BTS is only growing and it’s the best thing to happen.

