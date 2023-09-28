Rock legend Bruce Springsteen has begun his recovery from peptic ulcer, and focusing on his health he has decided to delay his tour, giving the rescheduled dates for his tour with The E Street Band.

In a statement which was posted on Springsteen’s social media, he announced that his remaining 2023 tour dates with The E Street Band will be postponed to 2024 as he continues to recover from peptic ulcer.

The announcement comes several weeks after the Grammy winner, 74, had announced that he was being given medical care, People magazine reported.

“Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice,” the statement said.

“With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.”

He also issued a statement, reassuring fans that his health is improving. In his concluding remarks, he said: “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

The statement additionally explained that the new dates for all postponed concerts will be announced next week. The shows will be held at the same venues, but refunds will be available upon request, as per the note.

Springsteen originally postponed two shows in Philadelphia in mid-August after being “taken ill”. Although no additional details were available at the time, it was disclosed that he was recovering from peptic ulcer disease once his September performances were announced as being postponed.

“We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some,” he continued. “Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

Peptic ulcer is a disease that enters the stomach through the esophagus, leading to the development of a painful bacterial infection which eats away the protective lining of the digestive system.

