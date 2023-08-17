Britney Spears exchanged vows with her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, marking the culmination of their five-year courtship, which coincided with the majority of her now-concluded 13-year conservatorship. However, a mere 14 months following their nuptials, the couple’s separation sent shockwaves worldwide.

Tt’s been unveiled that Sam has initiated divorce proceedings and purportedly seeks an amount exceeding what their prenuptial agreement stipulates, apparently in exchange for maintaining her undisclosed information post-separation. Their binding prenuptial contract, designed to protect her substantial fortune, had been previously established.

Page Six report quoted a source as saying Sam Asghari is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid. So that’s what Sam is focused on.”

The exact sum Sam Asghari is seeking remains ambiguous, along with whether the existing prenuptial agreement permits the revelation of unfavourable details. Nonetheless, according to a report by US Weekly, he was apparently eligible for ‘$1 million per every two years’ during their marital span, with a maximum ceiling of $10 million after 15 years, as delineated within the prenuptial arrangement.

Reportedly, Sam has purportedly relinquished any assertions to Britney’s music compilation, and his identity is notably absent from the property records for their jointly-owned residence in Thousand Oaks, California. While the couple made a substantial investment of $11.8 million in the property, a considerable portion of this sum was sourced from Britney Spears’ personal wealth.

As per the prenuptial agreement, Britney Spears and Sam have mutually consented to transfer ownership of the house to a limited liability company (LLC) in the event of a divorce. The report also claims that the likelihood of the prenup being invalidated is slim, suggesting that a resolution could involve Britney issuing a monetary settlement to Sam, thereby concluding the matter.

Notably, Britney has enlisted the services of renowned celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, whose high-profile clientele includes the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kevin Costner, and Johnny Depp.

