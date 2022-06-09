International pop star Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been dating for years now and they have maintained a strong relationship, even through her conservatorship. Now that she is free of the conservatorship, the pop star has been planning to get hitched.

Previous reports claimed that she won’t get married to her long-time boyfriend until she gives birth to their first child together. However, now the latest report claims that the two are secretly getting married on Thursday in Los Angeles.

As per People magazine, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got hitched in a fairly intimate wedding attended by around 60 guests of those in their close circle. The pop star will don a dress by the famed fashion house, Versace, on her special day. Some reports claim that the singer’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears, her father, and her mother will not be attending the wedding.

Furthermore, the report did not yet disclose who will walk down the aisle with Spears and give her away at the altar.

Britney Spears got engaged to Sam nine months ago and announced in September that they are expecting a baby in April. However, they reportedly suffered a miscarriage. The two were romantically linked back in 2016 when they met on the sets of the Slumber Party music videos. They took nearly “five months” to reconnect after her video shoot.

Britney in a radio interview in 2017 recalled digging up his phone number. She said, “I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him. He’s just a really fun, funny person.”

