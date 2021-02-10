Britney Spears has been making headlines for quite some time now. Her conservatorship battle with her family gathered all the attention from almost everyone in the Hollywood industry. But as her documentary gains attention, her boyfriend Sam Asghari recently made a major statement.

The 27-year-old fitness model took to Instagram Stories and wrote a rather scathing message for the pop icon’s dad, Jamie Spears.

For the unversed, the documentary in questions, and examines Britney Spears‘ career and offers “a new assessment of the movement rallying against her court-mandated conservatorship.” Britney‘s dad has acted as the pop star’s conservator since 2008. They have apparently not spoken since her attorney filed to remove him as her conservator in 2020.

In his Instagram Story, Sam Asghari wrote that he has “zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” in reference to his relationship with Britney Spears. “In my opinion, Jamie is a total d*ck,” he added.

Sam recently, spoke to People magazine and said, “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and to create the future she wants and deserves. I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

For the unversed, Sam Asghari and Britney Spears met on the set of her Slumber Party music video and started dating later that year in 2016.

Many stars, including Miley Cyrus’s likes, have been sending love and support to the 90’s icon as her conservatorship battle with her family unfolds. Just last week, before the Super Bowl, during a performance, Miley took to the cheering crowds and chanted “We love you Britney” as she sang Party In The USA.

What do you have to say about Sam Asghari’s thoughts about Britney Spears’ dad?

