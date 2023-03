Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor both had “horrendous coffee breath” during their Bridgerton s*x scenes.

The 34-year-old actor has revealed that he and his 27-year-old co-star had strict rules in place before shooting their intimate scenes, but they’re also huge fans of drinking coffee early in the morning, reports aceshowbiz.com.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Rege-Jean Page explained: “What no one knows about Bridgerton, (was that) Phoebe and I had horrendous coffee breath the whole way through.”

Rege-Jean Page said that he and Phoebe Dynevor struck-up an agreement before shooting their s*x scenes.

He shared: “You approach your other actor and go, ‘Hey, so the scenes after lunch, what are our rules? Are we no onions? Are we no garlic? Do I have to get the coffee in early?’ We both are like, ‘I actually really like coffee so I don’t mind.'”

Meanwhile, Phoebe Dynevor previously admitted that they “both drink a lot of coffee”.

The actress also revealed that her co-star smells “really, really nice”.

“Why have so many people asked me that? He smells really, really nice. He never, ever had bad breath, and he doesn’t smoke or anything like that. We both drink a lot of coffee, so sometimes we both smell like that, which was fine. He’s unscented in a good way,” she said

What’s more, Phoebe admitted that she loved working with Rege-Jean on the Netflix show.

She said: “I think we worked really well together, and I learned a lot from him. We have different acting styles, so we bounced off each other in that respect. We both were on the same page about the characters and what their relationship was. I loved working with him.”

