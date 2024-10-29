Ah, Hollywood’s dating scene—a tangled web of intrigue, friendships, and unexpected matchmaking attempts. In a twist from 2013, we discovered that while Bradley Cooper was single, his good friend and co-star, Jennifer Lawrence, tried to play Cupid with Taylor Swift. The Silver Linings Playbook duo sparked quite the buzz when Lawrence offered to set Cooper up with the pop queen. But, surprise! Bradley wasn’t on board. Let’s unravel this tangled yarn.

The Dynamic Duo’s Friendship

Cooper and Lawrence are no strangers to each other. Their chemistry on-screen has landed them in multiple Oscar-nominated films, solidifying their bond as a Hollywood power duo. However, despite their friendship, romance was never on the table for them. So, when Jennifer decided to take matchmaking into her own hands, it raised a few eyebrows. At that time, Cooper was still riding high on his success and, while single, needed to be more interested in potential dates. Enter Taylor Swift, the Grammy-winning sensation ready to steal the spot—not Cooper’s heart.

In 2013, after the success of Silver Linings Playbook, the Hunger Games star thought, “Why not help my buddy out?” She proposed a date with Swift, a tempting offer that could have made headlines. But Bradley was quick to decline. It wasn’t that he wasn’t interested in dating; it was more about the age gap and Taylor’s dating reputation. An insider shared with Radar Online that he thought Taylor was “far too young” for him, preferring to seek something more age-appropriate.

The “Too Young” Factor

Talk about a twist in the plot! Cooper’s hesitations didn’t just stem from Taylor’s age; he was wary of her “serial dater” reputation. Despite Lawrence’s good intentions, Cooper found him a bit of an awkward spot. After all, he didn’t want to disappoint his friend, especially knowing she and Swift were pals. “Hto declines politely decline,” the insider said, “knowing full well that Jennifer and Taylor are friends.”

It’s clear that while Swift was ready to swipe right, Cooper was just not that into her. He focused on finding a severe relationship that wasn’t in the cards when Soo was 16.

The Aftermath of a Missed Connection

Fast forward to today, and we see Cooper continuing to thrive in Hollywood, most recently voicing Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. His portrayal of the genetically engineered creature tugged at heartstrings, and audiences were left sobbing over his emotional journey. A far cry from a potential date with Swift, right?

Jennifer Lawrence undoubtedly moved on as well, building an impressive resume, but the memories of that matchmaking attempt linger. Maybe someday she’ll have another shot at playing mat. Perhaps time, she’ll double-check the age dif next time!

So, what’s the moral of this quirky Hollywood tale? Sometimes, even the best intentions can go awry. Cooper and Swift never became a thing, but both continued their successful paths. And that’s a story worth telling!

