Blake Lively has been involved in several controversies lately, and now her name is making headlines again, this time in an alleged clash with TV personality Joanna Gaines. According to new reports, what should have been a smooth visit to Gaines’ Hotel 1928 in Waco, Texas, apparently spiraled into unexpected drama for Lively, all stemming from a security blunder that left the Hollywood star fuming.

Security Blunder Sparks Outrage

Whispers from Hollywood insiders suggest Blake Lively was less than impressed with Gaines and her hotel’s handling of her privacy. She allegedly felt exposed, claiming security didn’t do enough to keep her presence under wraps. “There was no red carpet, no closed-off floor,” one staffer said, per Radar Online. “She walked through the lobby just like everyone else. If she wanted privacy, she sure didn’t act like it.”

Locals chimed in as well, unimpressed by the spectacle. In town to promote Another Simple Favor, the actress reportedly behaved as though she had just checked into Buckingham Palace, prompting a blunt reality check from Waco residents, “It’s Waco. Relax.”

Guests Claim Blake Lively Was Paranoid

Tensions escalated further when the Gossip Girl star was accused of bizarre behavior, allegedly trailing a hotel guest to her car and even recording her license plate. Kaitlyn Cooper, one of the guests, described the incident as unsettling. She claimed Lively wasn’t just noticing them but circling the vehicle in what she called “super paranoid” behavior.

Meanwhile, one insider labeled Lively’s behavior as “dramatic” and “completely over the top.” They continued, “She made a scene when she was the one being loud and drawing attention. She’s not as low-key as she wants people to think.”

Another source doubled down and said, “It’s ironic. She hates being filmed — but had no problem allegedly filming someone else when she didn’t like it. That’s not privacy, that’s control.”

Blake Lively’s Legal Storm With Justin Baldoni

Amid this hotel fiasco, Lively’s world is already embroiled in a much bigger legal battle. In December 2024, she filed a s*xual harassment lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, making disturbing allegations about a dance scene where she claimed he went off-script and made inappropriate remarks about her perfume before kissing her neck without consent.

Baldoni didn’t take the accusations lightly. He fired back with a staggering $400 million countersuit against Lively and Reynolds and a separate $250 million libel case against The New York Times for covering Lively’s claims.

While the legal firestorm rages on, Ryan Reynolds has been actively trying to distance himself from the chaos. His legal team argues that he has no direct connection to the lawsuit beyond being a supportive spouse witnessing its toll on Blake Lively.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Avengers Doomsday: Full Cast Unveiled! Robert Downey Jr. Stuns Fans As Doctor Doom & More Surprises Await

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News