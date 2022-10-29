It has been almost ten days since Black Adam hit the silver screens. The Dwayne Johnson starrer is doing well for itself, despite the poor reviews from critics. It started with a bang and became The Rock’s best opener over the three-day weekend. When it comes to its ratings, it only received a mere 40% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, its audience score is quite high and currently stands at 90%. There is a huge difference between the two, something common for DC films. While we already know how well the movie is doing, let’s take a look at its budget and how much the cast has made through it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Black Adam is made on a grandiose budget of around $195 to 200 million. It is yet to cover it at the box office as the Dwayne Johnson starrer has till now made $159 million globally. But it won’t be a problem for it. Considering that the budget is so big, it is obvious that the star cast also took home huge paychecks.

Dwayne Johnson, who plays the titular role, took home a sizable paycheck of $22.5 million (185 crore). It is one of The Rock’s biggest salaries as an actor. It is also the highest among his fellow DC stars. Jason Momoa will earn $15 million for his lead role in Aquaman 2, while Joaquin Phoenix’s salary for Joker 2 is $20 million.

Other cast members of the DC flick have also received huge remuneration for their roles. As per ShowBiz Galore, Aldis Hodge, aka Hawkman, is taking home $1 million or 8 crores. The next in line is Noah Centineo, who has earned $700,000 or 5 crore.

Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate is making $2 million or 16 crore, Sarah Shahi’s salary is $600,000 or 4.9 crore, and Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael is taking home $400,000 or 3.2 crore.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Black Adam-related updates!

Must Read: Johnny Depp Once Reportedly Wanted To Marry A Dancer 30 Years Younger To Him Post His Divorce With Amber Heard

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram