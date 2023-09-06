Gun violence has been a major problem in the US, with both the common public and celebrities protesting against it. Recently, Billie Eilish, Peter Gabriel, and Sheryl Crow among others decided to stage their protests against this phenomenon through some live events.

The roster of celebrities, which alongside Billie Eilish, Peter Gabriel, and Sheryl Crow also includes Nile Rodgers, Bootsy Collins, Sofi Tukker, Rufus Wainwright and Bush among many others have joined a coalition of musicians called Artist for Action to Prevent Gun Violence (AAPGV) according to Variety.

The organisation is a union of like-minded musicians which is designed to inspire people to volunteer, donate and vote to end the epidemic of gun violence plaguing the country for a long time, which has recently even seen an upscale trend leading to shootouts in malls, shops and schools.

The coalition of musicians is launching their protests, through a series of live events, including a performance by Bush and special guests at New York’s Irving Plaza on September 22.

Led by musician Mark Barden, whose son was one of the 26 people murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting, the group also includes prominent groups, such as the Pixies, LP, Old Crow Medicine Show, Halestorm, Rozzi, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town and more.

Presented by AFA (Artist For Artist), the first concert is designed to raise awareness, as well as pay tribute to those killed in the shootout at the elementary school.

“After my son Daniel was murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School, I put my career as a professional guitarist on hold to devote myself to preventing gun violence,” Barden said.

“Please join me and hundreds of other artists, musicians, actors, athletes, and people like you to finally end this senseless violence.”

“This needs to stop,” said Peter Gabriel. “So many needless deaths. So much suffering. It just needs a little common sense.”

Billie Eilish said: “As a community of Artists, we need to band together to make common sense change.”

The concert will be the first in a series of national events in New York City which will include a concert in December to celebrate the release of the film that directly led to the creation of Artist for Action to Prevent Gun Violence: A Father’s Promise, as well as one next summer at Central Park SummerStage around Gun Violence Awareness Month.

Directed by Rick Korn and executive produced by Sheryl Crow, the film is the story Barden, a professional musician whose life changed instantly when his son Daniel was murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary. The film will be released this December with another concert that will be part of the Artist For Action series.

