Bianca Censori has made her return to Instagram after a brief hiatus, sparking intrigue with cryptic posts hinting at an unconventional new project.

The 30-year-old model, who deactivated her account in October amidst rumors of a split from her husband, Kanye West, is back online, and the couple has seemingly put the divorce speculation to rest.

Kanye West’s Support for Bianca Censori’s Return

Kanye supported Bianca’s return by reposting an image she shared, showing her lying on the ground in a white catsuit and heels, her head resting on a metal sheet.

In another post, Bianca shared an eerie image of two beige-colored, computer-generated figures, which might be connected to Kanye’s latest fashion endeavor.

Kanye West’s New Fashion Endeavor

The 47-year-old rapper is gearing up to compete with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand by unveiling a new women’s collection for his YZY clothing line.

Just last month, Kanye teased a body suit design on his Instagram, which appeared to be inspired by Bianca’s style. He captioned the post with a passionate rant about his vision for fashion, calling out corporations that have tried to exploit him.

“Yzy women’s coming next SCALING INNOVATION. For anyone in clothing that doesn’t work at Yeezy be afraid Be very afraid. No corporations leveraging my platform Using me to get to get to us Overcharging our community while ignoring my vision and direction,” Kanye wrote in the caption.

He added, “Stopping the foam runners and Yeezy slides production during COVID only to copy the designs. People tried to tell me to go back to adidas. Of course they were people close enough to ask for money from me. They didn’t care about my freedom or vision. Now my vision is coming to life and I have a John Wick vendetta against every fashion company as my fellow Gemini Tupac said Die m—f—-r Die. Now play off the grid.”

Bianca Censori’s Desire for Stability in Her Marriage

Kanye’s latest venture comes after facing rumors of instability in his marriage. A source close to the couple previously revealed that Bianca had expressed a desire for more stability, especially after constantly moving around.

“She’s been pushing for a more stable and settled life. The moving around and the constant changing of plans is driving her up the wall and she finally put her foot down and demanded they get a home base,” they told InTouch Magazine. “L.A. is where she wants to be. She loves it there and has a huge network of friends there, being halfway around the world was very lonely for her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Censori (@bbiancacensori)

Kanye, in response, purchased a lavish $35 million mansion in Beverly Hills, reportedly to accommodate Bianca’s wish for a more settled life.

