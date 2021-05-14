American pop star Beyonce is looking like a million bucks on social media, dressed in an all-black thigh-high slit ensemble.

Advertisement

In her latest Instagram photo-op, Beyonce poses for the camera in a long black dress with a slit. She completes her look with a belt, small sunglasses, a choker, and dangle earrings.

“B ain’t playin wit y’all,” she captioned, underlining her diva vibes.

Her picture currently has 2.3 million on the photo-sharing website.

In March, Beyonce‘s storage units in LA were broken into, and burglars made off with more than $1 million worth of valuables.

Must Read: Is It Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark For Marvel All Over Again? A Younger Version On The Hunt!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube