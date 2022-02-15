Los Angeles, Feb 14 (IANS) The Super Bowl LVI saw the teasers from AMC Network wherein they give first look of their upcoming slate of releases: The Anne Rice series ‘Interview with the Vampire’ along with footage from the sixth and final season of ‘Better Call Saul’, the middle third of the final season of zombie series ‘The Walking Dead’.

In addition, the teaser slate also featured the footage from the upcoming anthology ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’, the final season of ‘Killing Eve’. The 60-second online version of the teaser featured glimpses from ’61st Street’, ‘Dark Winds’, ‘Moonhaven’ and ‘That Dirty Black Bag’.

‘Interview with the Vampire’, which has been adapted from Anne Rice’s novel of the same name, follows the story of a vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac essayed by Jacob Anderson. The second part of ‘The Walking Dead’s’ final season will debut on linear channel AMC next Sunday. Season 4 of ‘Killing Eve‘ will premiere on February 27 on BBC America and AMC Plus.

Part 1 of the sixth and final season of ‘Better Call Saul’ starring Bob Odenkirk will debut on April 18 at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on AMC, with the second batch of episodes set for the release from July 11.

