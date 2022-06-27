The BET Awards are back! An American award night – established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network – to celebrate African Americans in music, acting, sports and other fields – BET Awards 2022 saw some of the biggest names in the entertainment world bestowed honours like Will Smith, Zendaya, Silk Sonic, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night, the award night opened with a performance by Lizzo – with a flute in hand and dressed as a glamorous disco ball, to her single About Damn Time. Sean “Diddy” Combs was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award with a starry lineup of friends paying tribute to him.

From Will Smith winning for King Richards to Zendaya being honoured for her stint in Euphoria & Spider-Man: No Way Home and Silk Sonic taking home multiple awards, scroll below to see the other winners of the BET Awards 2022.

Album of the Year

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic (WINNER)

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Donda, Kanye West

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Lil Baby

Best Group

Silk Sonic (WINNER)

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems (WINNER)

“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto (WINNER)

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Video of the Year

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (WINNER)

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak (WINNER)

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp

“Come to Life,” Kanye West

“Grace,” Kelly Price

“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

Jireh, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

“We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin (WINNER)

BET Her

“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige (WINNER)

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (U.K.)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Little Simz (U.K.)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League Djz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria) (WINNER)

Best Movie

Candyman

King Richard (WINNER)

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer of Soul

The Harder They Fall

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes, Bel Air

Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish

Damson Idris, Snowfall

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks, Bel Air

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Will Smith, King Richard (WINNER)

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Coco Jones, Bel Air

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Regina King, The Harder They Fall

Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Marsai Martin (WINNER)

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka (WINNER)

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Stephen Curry (WINNER)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sean “Diddy” Combs

Congratulations to all the winners.

Do you think the deserving artists won at the BET Awards 2022? Let us know in the comments below.

