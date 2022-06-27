The BET Awards are back! An American award night – established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network – to celebrate African Americans in music, acting, sports and other fields – BET Awards 2022 saw some of the biggest names in the entertainment world bestowed honours like Will Smith, Zendaya, Silk Sonic, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion and more.
Hosted by Taraji P. Henson at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night, the award night opened with a performance by Lizzo – with a flute in hand and dressed as a glamorous disco ball, to her single About Damn Time. Sean “Diddy” Combs was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award with a starry lineup of friends paying tribute to him.
From Will Smith winning for King Richards to Zendaya being honoured for her stint in Euphoria & Spider-Man: No Way Home and Silk Sonic taking home multiple awards, scroll below to see the other winners of the BET Awards 2022.
Album of the Year
An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic (WINNER)
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Donda, Kanye West
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Lil Baby
Best Group
Silk Sonic (WINNER)
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems (WINNER)
“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto (WINNER)
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Video of the Year
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (WINNER)
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak (WINNER)
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp
“Come to Life,” Kanye West
“Grace,” Kelly Price
“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
Jireh, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
“We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin (WINNER)
BET Her
“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige (WINNER)
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman,” Doja Cat
Best International Act
Dave (U.K.)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (U.K.)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League Djz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria) (WINNER)
Best Movie
Candyman
King Richard (WINNER)
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
The Harder They Fall
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes, Bel Air
Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks, Bel Air
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Will Smith, King Richard (WINNER)
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Coco Jones, Bel Air
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Regina King, The Harder They Fall
Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin (WINNER)
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka (WINNER)
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry (WINNER)
Lifetime Achievement Award
Sean “Diddy” Combs
Congratulations to all the winners.
Do you think the deserving artists won at the BET Awards 2022? Let us know in the comments below.
