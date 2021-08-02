Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez has been on a lavish tour of Europe since her birthday and the vacation is almost dreamlike. The singer has started to date Ben Affleck again and they have been spotted together time and again in different cities across the continent. The two have been spending some romantic time with each other.

The Batman actor also gifted J.Lo a custom jewellery gift for her 52nd birthday on July 24. Lopez celebrated her birthday in France and after that made her way to Italy. The couple were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date with each other and were also seen sharing steamy kisses.

While continuing her European yacht trip, the Jenny From The Block singer was seen wearing the ‘BEN’ diamond necklace. Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing the same necklace once before, a week ago in Monaco. The necklace made quite some statement about the lovebirds. She layered the ‘BEN’ necklace with the customer Foundrae pendant that Ben Affleck gave for her birthday.

Jennifer Lopez wears a BEN necklace as she goes shopping trip in Monaco. 📸July 26, 2021.

Via DailyMail pic.twitter.com/vagDkzCpWg — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) July 26, 2021

Jennifer Lopez looked relaxed and poised as she sat on the vessel worth $130 million. She wore a summer-ready white dress, ombré wore sunglasses, and a large pair of diamond stud earrings (likely about 2 carats). She had her hair back in a sleek ponytail and also wore a smile while she looked around Portofino, Italy. With that, a bright red patterned tote bag could also be seen next to her.

Beth Bugdaycay, the designer of the custom gift created by Affleck for J.Lo’s birthday said, With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it’s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth”.

During their initial romance from 2002 to 2004, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were known for gifting each other unique jewellery pieces. One of the most famous gifts was none other than the famous $2.5 million pink diamond engagement ring by Harry Winston.

