New rumours suggest that DC fans might not get to see Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman again. The upcoming film, The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, is rumoured to bring in these changes in the DCEU, along with introducing a new Justice League. Yes, you read that right!

For the unversed, Miller‘s character is the superhero persona of Barry Allen, a police forensic investigator from Central City and member of the League who can move at superhuman speed.

As we get closer to the release date of DC’s The Flash, new speculations have come in, suggesting that the film will wipe out the old group of superheroes, including Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman. According to the film critic, Grace Rudolph, Ezra Miller’s upcoming film will be Ben’s last appearance as the Caped Crusader.

The rumours also state that Henry Cavill’s old footage will be used. Grace has also mentioned that a new Justice League will be formed, and Ben Affleck’s Batman will be replaced by Batgirl. While another Twitter user, MyTimeToShineHello, has tweeted about the same speculations.

“I don’t usually tweet about DC stuff, but I have a friend who has seen The Flash, and the movie will erase every movie Snyder has done. Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Justice League never happened now. Erased from continuity. Affleck and Cavill are both gone,” reads the tweet. Let’s see how DC creates a new set of superhero films with new characters in the lead.

Meanwhile, previously Kingsman maker Matthew Vaughn said that Zack Snyder’s Dawn of Justice, starring Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck was a mistake. While speaking with CBR, he said, “I just thought it was a mistake putting the Batman vibe into the Superman world. I just think they’re two separate — they’re just not relatable in any way, in my mind.”

