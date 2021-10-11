Advertisement

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are one of the best duos who have worked together on films. The two shared the screen in the movie ‘Good Will Hunting’, and grasped the attention and the heart of the fans, who have waited eagerly for their collaboration. Affleck and Damon are now giving their fans another reason to rejoice as they star in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, alongside Star Wars fame Adam Driver and the Free Guy actress Jodie Comer.

The Last Duel is one of the most anticipated films of this year and is a period drama set in 14th century France. It is also based on a book of the same name by Eric Jager. Though, there might be some historical inaccuracies, which is common in historical dramas. However, this film shows one thing that no one has seen before.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon talked about The Last Duel and revealed that one scene in the movie almost had Damon kissing Affleck. However, the scene was cut and featured ‘The Martian’ actor kneeling instead. The ‘Gone Girl’ star said, “In the original actual version of that scene — the way that ceremony actually took place was that you kissed everybody on the mouth. And we had that in the script.”

Matt Damon joked about what his BFF Ben Affleck said and added that it would be their first on-screen kiss, to which Ben further said, “It’s going to have to wait.” “Ridley thought it would be distracting, and his instincts are pretty good,” Affleck further explained the reason why Ridley Scott nixed the scene.

“Yeah the two characters really hate each other and that was really fun,” Matt Damon said while talking about the kiss scene between him and Ben Affleck. “In fact, the scene where I kneel before him, Ben just improvised this thing where I started to say my line and he just interrupted me and goes, ‘Closer.’ And I have to kind of get up and kneel again in front of him. And that was just — he just did that and just kind of blurted that out, and it wasn’t in the script.”

