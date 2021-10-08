Advertisement

With each passing day, we are getting closer to the release of Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie takes the story forward from Far From Home and will answer many questions and mysteries left unanswered back in the day. One is of course, How is Tom aka Peter Parker going to get rid of the charges of Mysterio aka Jake Gyllenhaal’s murder. But while that remains, Jake has something to say.

If you are unaware, Jake Gyllenhaal had the most interesting character arc in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The actor entered the MCU as a friend to the web-slinging superhero but soon unravelled his true intentions and became the perfect villain. The actor’s performance bought him a lot of praise and people were in love with his talent.

Advertisement

But did you know, Jake on the initial days of shoot was pretty anxious as he was working for the MCU for the very first time. The actor revealed that it was Tom Holland who helped him beat the nervousness. Below is everything you should about the same.

Jake Gyllenhaal was at The Howard Stern Show where he decided to open up on the time he was so anxious on Spider-Man: Far From Home sets while shooting a scene with Samuel L Jackson, that he kept forgetting his line. The actor revealed Tom Holland came to his rescue. Jake said, “I was freaking out. It was a scene with [Samuel L.] Jackson, Tom … there were a number of actors in that scene. And I remember not being able to remember my lines. I was the wooden board. And they were like, ‘Whoa.’”

Jake Gyllenhaal added, “And I went up to Tom Holland and was like, ‘Dude, help me out.’ He’s like, ‘It’s all good, man. Just relax.’ It was like he was me in so many situations. And I finally did. I just put a lot of pressure on [myself] because I love that world.”

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit the big screens on December 17, 2021. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Whoopi Goldberg Reveals The Reason She Stopped Dating Younger Men & The Reason His Pretty Hilarious

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube