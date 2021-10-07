Advertisement

Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg realised she had to stop dating younger men after discovering her boyfriend hadn’t heard of the rock band The Beatles.

She said: “Let me tell you why I stopped doing lots of things with younger folks. I went out with a younger dude and he said, ‘I can’t believe this’, I said, ‘What are you talking about?’

Advertisement

“He said, ‘I did not know that Paul McCartney had another band.’And you kind of go, ‘The Beatles? You’ve never heard of The Beatles?’ ‘No!'” Whoopi Goldberg added.

Whoopi Goldberg then went on to explain that constantly having to “impart” information can become “tiring”.

She added: “So you have to know when you’re going younger, there’s a lot of information that you have to impart. And sometimes it’s tiring.”

Goldberg said that she won’t completely rule out dating younger men in the future because she often finds them more attractive and it depends on her “mood”. as per reports by femalefirst.co.uk.

The 65-year-old actress then said: “But then there’s the other way where you’re like, ‘Yeah, you’re younger, but you look good’. So you never know.”

“It depends on my mood. Because it’s about the person. Sometimes you meet somebody who is younger than you and look, it would be perfect if everybody was well-matched and well put together, but they’re not. And you find it where you find it, and it may last a long time or it may not.” She added.

Must Read: Squid Game: There Were Easter Eggs For Every Death & Even The Ending But We All Missed To Notice!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube