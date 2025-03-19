Ben Affleck is back in the headlines, but this time, it’s not about his love life—well, not entirely. Over the weekend, the Hollywood A-lister was caught mid-stride in Los Angeles, launching a full-fledged spit missile onto the pavement while out with his son, Samuel.

That’s right! Affleck, casually clad in his signature brooding dad attire consisting of a gray zip sweater, white tee, dark jeans, and navy boots, made sure his aim was precise, expertly dodging his kid before letting it rip.

ben affleck and his youngest, sam, went book shopping today in LA! (mar. 15th) 📷 x17 pic.twitter.com/ip8ndPpLjD — juma (@gxslings) March 16, 2025

Ben Affleck Cozy With Ex? Not So Fast

While the streets of LA recovered from Ben’s phlegm attack, the internet was busy dissecting his latest interactions with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The co-parenting duo recently sparked romance rumors after looking cozy during a paintball outing for their son’s birthday.

And by cozy, we mean arm-around-the-shoulder, laughing-like-old-times kind of cozy. But before anyone starts drafting wedding invites, sources are already shutting down the idea of a Bennifer 1.0 reunion. They also slammed the romance speculation as “ridiculous.”

Another source stated that Ben is “open” to the idea of getting back together with Jennifer but insisted the “feeling is not mutual.”

Jennifer Garner Is Committed to her Longtime Beau

The insiders insisted that Jennifer is all about her long-term beau, John Miller, and isn’t interested in revisiting the past. They added, “Jen has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment.”

According to Page Six, Ben would “love another chance” with his first wife and is “open to giving things another shot,” but he “knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives.”

The sources added, “Ben just got out of a marriage and finalized his divorce [from Jennifer Lopez], he is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter. Plus, Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John and would never come between them.”

Jennifer was married to Ben from 2005 to 2015. They share three children together – 19-year-old daughter Violet Rose, 16-year-old daughter Seraphina Rose and 13-year-old son Samuel.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Selena Gomez Planning To Marry Fiancé Benny Blanco In Their Beverly Hills Backyard? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News