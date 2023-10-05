Barack Obama has been a smoker all his life, and it looks like his kids have adopted the bad habit from him. Barack’s younger daughter, Malia Obama, was most recently clicked smoking a cigarette in Los Angeles and the Internet was quick to react. Many social media users claimed she must have learned this from her father. Scroll down to know what else the Internet said.

Malia Obama is not the only one who smokes. In fact , her elder sister Sasha Obama has been spotted smoking multiple times by the paparazzi. Sasha was recently seen taking a puff while hanging out with her buddies.

Speaking of Malia, according to Page Six, the 25-year-old was seen smoking outside a convenience store in Los Angeles. The younger daughter of the former President of the United States was clicked by the paparazzi while she was busy taking a puff in the middle of her conversation with a friend. Malia appeared to be relaxed as she stepped out looking all cool in a blue cardigan, brown trousers and black shoes. Malia’s smoking comes weeks after her elder sister Sasha Obama was seen smoking too on multiple occasions. For the unversed, Malia’s mother Michelle Obama recently revealed that both the sisters are living in Los Angeles after graduating from USC and Harvard University, respectively.

Speaking of smoking habits, Malia was first clicked smoking at the age of 18 when she attended the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. Ironically, a few weeks later she was spotted wearing a tee shirt with the words – “Smoking Kills.”

Social media users were quick to react to Malia Obama’s latest appearance while smoking. One user stated, “Surprised they are smoking cigarettes- terrible for their health.” Another shared, “Dad pants look so cool on her. Keep on smoking.”

The next one commented, “Well…their Dad has been known to be a smoker…Poor Michele!! At some point as parents, we must let our kids make their own decisions…even if they are BAD ones.” Another stated, “How are kids still smoking these days? Who smokes cigarettes?? I mean, I used to, so I’m not judging. I’m just really shocked to see it.”

An individual shared, “I believe Obama used to smoke too. Children inherent bad habits from their parents, unfortunately. It’s in the genes. Example, thumb sucking, nail biting, etc.” and one added, “They learned from their dad. They also learned how to bomb Arabs with drones.”

One user concluded, “Malia Obama is spotted puffing on a cigarette in LA. Both of the Obama girls smoke. Didn’t Barry and Shelly talk to them about the dangers of cigarettes?”

For the unversed, Barack Obama started smoking during his teen years but later credited his daughter Malia with helping him quit this bad habit.

