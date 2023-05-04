As excitement builds ahead of Backstreet Boys’ much-awaited performances in India this week, the band has seen close to a 2x surge in daily searches on Spotify in India since the Mumbai and Delhi legs of their world tour were announced in February.

The “This Is Backstreet Boys” playlist, which includes some of the band’s biggest hits, also witnessed an 88% increase in streams during this period. Released over 20 years ago, ‘I Want It That Way’ continues to be a fan favourite and is the band’s top-streamed track in India since the tour announcement.

This is followed by ‘As Long as You Love Me’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) – Radio Edit’, ‘Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely’, and ‘Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)’, which complete the list of the top 5 most streamed Backstreet Boys songs on Spotify in India during this time.

The surge in their streams on Spotify highlights the band’s continued popularity and is a sign that their music will continue to resonate with fans around the world for years to come. After having performed in India over a decade ago, Backstreet Boys themselves might say, “Backstreet’s back, alright!”

