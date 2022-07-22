Russo brothers – Joe Russo and Anthony Russo are among the top director duos across the globe. From Marvel Cinematic Universe films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame to Extraction, Cherry and the just released The Gray Man, the duo’s work has been much loved. But do they experience pressure while directing?

In a recent chat, the Russo brothers got candid about their experience filming the Marvel films and the fan pressure they felt while doing it. The Avengers: Endgame’s makers – who are huge fans of the comic book characters themselves, revealed how they handled the pressure while also calling the experience something similar to ‘diving off a 12-story building into a cup of water.’ Read on.

During a recent chat with GQ, the Russo brothers – Joe Russo and Anthony Russo addressed how they handled fan pressure when working on the MCU films. Anthony answered the query by stating that while crafting their Marvel blockbusters they made sure to keep asking “how do we surprise ourselves,” as they are “huge fans” of the franchise themselves. Talking about the pressure while doing Marvel films, Anthony Russo stated, “There was a lot of pressure, but you know, again, the thing that we could always default to, which helped us move through any ideas of outside pressure, was just ourselves. You know, we were huge fans ourselves.”

The Avengers: Endgame director continued, “We just kept focused on, ‘How do we surprise ourselves? How do we challenge ourselves? And how do we find the most satisfying version of the story for ourselves?’ ‘Cause it’s just too complicated when you start to think about the complexity of all the different fans, all the different expectations. There’s so many directions you can go in that storytelling; infinite possibility. We just really had to use our own, inner sort of meter to sort of find our way through it.”

Adding to his brother’s statement, Joe Russo compared his experience on Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame to diving off ‘a 12-story building into a cup of water.’ While stating that ‘it’s not easy to please’ everyone, the director said, “It really was like diving off of like, a 12-story building into a cup of water. It’s not easy to please a wide-ranging, you know, highly opinionated, diverse group of people, who all want something different from the story. You’re always gonna piss somebody off. And we learned very early on that, you know, the fans were always gonna be contradictory.”

This Russo brother continued, “Look, we poured our heart and souls into those movies, because we wanted to pass along the feelings that we had, watching large-scale movies as children in theaters, to other kids… The goal for us was to make sure that, you know, a new generation could walk out of those theaters, and have lifetime memories from being there, watching it with their family, or their friends, and having, you know, a true theatrical experience, you know, at 2:00 in the morning in New Jersey.”

The duo signed off by stating that as fans of the Marvel universe, they just try to create movies that will ignite “interest, and excitement, and joy.”

The Russo Brothers – who gave us the Marvel blockbusters, are currently being praised for the work they have put into Netflix’s The Gray Man.

