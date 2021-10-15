Avengers: Endgame directors aka the Russo brothers are in talks for a new Marvel film. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given fans several films which they will be watching for years. Being so huge, they have divided their timeline into phases. Currently, Marvel is in its Phase 4 and has released or will release some new and amazing content like Loki, WandaVision, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Shang-Chi and the Legends of Ten Rings and Eternals.

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, who have created Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame gave a fine finishing the Avengers series and made it possible for the studios to create more stories sprouting out from the Endgame.

The duo disappeared after making the highest-grossing films ever and of the MCU. Even though they made films out of the franchise, Marvel fans haven’t heard their name for some time now. Wondering what they have next in line, the Russo brothers were asked about the same. As reported by Paris Beacon News, Joe said, “it would be inappropriate for us to comment on an agreement if we were in the middle of it”.

Does this mean that they are creating something and hence won’t be able to talk about it? The possibility of that happening doesn’t seem low. So now the question that arises is what will the next Russo brother’s MCU project be?

When it comes to superhero films from such franchises, it is important to note that a lot has changed, especially since COVID-19 and the lawsuit between Scarlett Johansson and Disney over Black Widow. The Avengers: Endgame creators spoke about the same with Variety and said, “Corporations are panicking at the moment because I think that half the studios are going to disappear in the next 5-10 years, and the game has changed dramatically.”

“There are content producers who can outspend any studio, and it’s just a rounding error for them because they are $1 trillion companies. We’ve never seen that before in the business.”

Even though it seems uncertain whether the Russo brothers will be joining hands with the MCU any time soon, there is still a long way to go, with many stories and characters to unravel. Fans can hope to see another flick from Joe and Anthony in the next Phase of Marvel.

