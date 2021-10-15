When we think of Tom Cruise, the image that comes to mind is that of a dashing dude who looks way younger than he actually is. Well, let us tell us, that the image you have of the action star may change after you glimpse this new viral picture. And netizens have taken to social media and are sharing their views on the same.

The actor was recently spotted in a different look during a baseball match and his fans have been reacting to his viral pictures. In the now-viral picture, the actor appeared to have gained some weight as he sits in stands during Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Francisco on Saturday.

Commenting on Tom’s new look, one netizen wrote, “alright like for God sake…Tom Cruise is 58 yrs old & maybe it’s for a role maybe it’s not, but geez, it’s still a pandemic, let the dude have a few carbs and enjoy a game.” Another Twitterati posted, “I am basically “against Tom Cruise” until I see the TL making fun of the way he looks at a baseball game, at which point I get outraged and want to defend Tom Cruise” A third tweeted, “Sorry internet but bloated Tom Cruise is just the Tom Cruise I’ve been waiting for”

Another comment on Tom Cruise’s now-viral image read, “I’m pretty sure these pics are definitive proof #TomCruise went from #TopGun to #TopChef? #BREAKING #BreakingNews #Trending #TMZ #TheMoreYouKnow” Another criticizing his look said, “Oh yeah, this is not the booze bulge. Too many steroids, or not enough steroids? We know, for certain, HE IS VAIN, so this look is killing him. #TomCruise” Another comment read, “Botox mission accomplished?”

alright like for God sake…Tom Cruise is 58 yrs old & maybe it's for a role maybe it's not, but geez, it's still a pandemic, let the dude have a few carbs and enjoy a game #TomCruise — Julie (J.J.) Filming (@JJAmesFilming) October 15, 2021

I am basically "against Tom Cruise" until I see the TL making fun of the way he looks at a baseball game, at which point I get outraged and want to defend Tom Cruise — Ethan Iverson (@ethan_iverson) October 10, 2021

Sorry internet but bloated Tom Cruise is just the Tom Cruise I’ve been waiting for — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) October 12, 2021

Is that him? 😳The pic I saw from the sports game, I thought he's taking prednisone or so, a bit bloaty. pic.twitter.com/PJz6xpULnw — 🐕Woozle&Taffy🐕 (@Woozle_Taffy) October 14, 2021

He could have grown old gracefully but no.#TomCruise pic.twitter.com/ikOde7fwBn — SandGirl (@ShabnamSidique) October 14, 2021

On the work front, Tom Cruise will soon be seen in a couple of highly anticipated films including Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7. While Top Gun: Maverick will now release in theatres on May 27, 2022, Mission: Impossible 7 will hit theatres on September 30, 2022. The actor had also revealed he will be shooting for an action movie in space, becoming the first actor to ever do it. However, a Russian film crew took the title from him.

