Ashley Benson gets so anxious about loitering paparazzi she sometimes doesn’t want to leave the house. The actress – who has previously dated the likes of Cara Delevingne and G-Eazy – hates the “unwanted attention” she gets on the street and admits she sometimes can’t get out and do everyday activities because she fears having a camera following her.

Speaking on an episode of Paris Hilton‘s This Is Paris podcast, Benson said: “That’s the one reason why I hate being in this industry because you get unwanted attention.

“It’s funny because when people see in photos, living a normal life, being outside a restaurant or whatever, ‘Oh, they called the paparazzi ’cause they want to be photographed.’ It’s like dude, I’m actually one of the ones who does not, will never… I always look horrible in these photos.”

Ashley Benson continued: “Some people do like that stuff. It’s just, I like to keep my life private, and I think it’s such an invasion of privacy, and especially, you know. Unfortunately, I don’t know why they follow me every day here, but I can’t leave my house without getting photographed. It almost causes car wrecks. They go through stoplights and all this stuff, they scream all this horrible stuff at you, and they just bother you to get a reaction.”

The Pretty Little Liars star insisted she has no idea why the paparazzi want to follow her because she is “just boring”.

“It gives me so much anxiety,” she admitted. “There’s times where I just don’t even want to leave my house or feel like I can go on a hike, or do whatever because, for whatever reason, they just follow me and want to take my photo. There’s so many more famous people that have better stories to tell than me. I’m so not someone you need to be following because it’s just boring,” said Ashley Benson

While Benson added that “they just make up lies and they sit outside my house 24/7… it’s the most stressful thing.” (SVB/BAN/DMC)

