George Clooney claims his Batman is better than that played by Ben Affleck. Many actors have worn the batsuit over the years, and each one remains as iconic as ever. Besides Clooney and Affleck, Christian Bale, Adam West, and Michael Keaton have been the Dark Knight. The more recent iteration of the DC hero was played by Robert Pattinson.

Advertisement

Since the release of Robert’s movie, fans have debated who their favourite version is. While for some Bale remains the best, others have shifted their allegiance to the Twilight star. A few have also stayed loyal to Ben and are looking forward to his appearance in Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman 2.

Advertisement

However, George Clooney, who is perhaps the most infamous Caped Crusader, thinks his version was better than that of Ben Affleck. George played the role in Batman & Robin, which tanked horribly, which is why the actor jokingly said to The Hollywood Reporters, “Ben Affleck, really? He’s got nothing on me!” It’s all fun and games, as both the Hollywood hunk is also good friends.

But this is not the first time that George Clooney has said that his Batman is better than Ben Affleck’s. Previously, the Ocean’s Eleven actor took a hilarious dig at the Justice League star and said Affleck “screwed up the franchise,” which he made solid. Meanwhile, as mentioned before, Ben is returning to the big screen as the Dark Knight.

It was recently announced after Jason Momoa shared snaps of him and Ben at the Warner Bros studios. Fans speculated that Affleck will return in Aquaman 2, and soon enough his appearance was confirmed. It was also said that Ben is replacing Michael Keaton in it.

Besides Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton is also set to reprise his role as Batman. He was in the axed project Batgirl but may now appear in Ezra Miller’s The Flash. Meanwhile, though George Clooney won’t be coming back as the Caped Crusader, his fans can watch him in Ticket to Paradise.

Must Read: Ryan Reynolds Shares Cancer Awareness By Removing A “Potentially Life-Saving” Colonoscopy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram