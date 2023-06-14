Pop sensation Ariana Grande rarely makes headlines when it comes to her family but her father Edward C. Butera has stacked a couple of legal notices thanks to his not-so-impressive driving record. The singer’s 64-year-old father has been slapped with a slew of traffic tickets where one charge also included fleeing the scene of an accident. Scroll down to read more.

Ariana Grande’s father Edward and mother Joan Grande lived in together in Boca Raton until their divorce in 2002. The singer at the time was 8-years-old. Ariana reconciled with her father in 2019. He reportedly owns a graphic design firm.

Speaking of legal trouble, according to Radar Online, Ariana Grande’s father has been nabbed a total of seven times for different driving infractions. The tickets have been raised against him in the Boca Raton, Miami area and the Florida Keys. According to the publication, Ariana’s father was involved in a 2013 Porsche car accident and was slapped with a citation for leaving the “scene of an accident.” Edward pleaded not guilty for the same but a month later changed his mind, which required him to take a 4-hour defensive driving course. Ariana’s father was also fined $100 and 15 hours of community service.

Ariana Grande, who has two Grammy awards to her name, never spoke about her father’s legal woes. The singer’s father, despite repeated run-ins with law enforcement, was again busted for allegedly using a blinding auxiliary headlight on his 2014 Jeep. He at the time, was driving along the two-lane U.S. 1 Highway at 6:30 a.m.

He once clocked going 87 mph in a 60-mph zone in Miami and also got charged with two speeding tickets near his Boca Raton home and again near Plantation Key.

Ironically Ariana Grande, too, got into a car accident in 2014 when she was visiting her then-rumoured boyfriend, Big Sean. Speaking about the same in an interview, she then asserted, “I was driving to Big Sean’s house on those windy hills in L.A. It was my first time going up those hills so I was going like 12 miles per hour.”

The Problem hitmaker added, “This lady was whipping around the corner, and I came to a complete stop, so she bumped me really hard — the whole front of my Range Rover was wrecked. She jumped out and was like, ‘Sweetie, it’s OK, it’s totally fine. What do you do?’ I was like, ‘I’m a singer.’ And she was like, ‘Oh, I think I broke my leg.’ And I was like, ‘I mean, I make jewellery.’”

