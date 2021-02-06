It would take the highest level of confidence to be Amber Heard in Hollywood right now, and the actor is managing to keep her ship sailing. With the hate that she is being subjected to, she could pass as the most hated celeb at this point. While her Aquaman 2 character Mera has been a constant topic of debate, and fans want the studio to fire her, the studio decided to cast a parallel female lead alongside her. Turns out the decision has reached Heard who seems to be upset with the decision and is worried about sharing the limelight. Read on to know everything you should about this update.

If you have been safely away from the fire, ever since Johnny Depp lost the libel trail against a widely popular tabloid that labelled him a wife-beater. After his defeat, he was sacked from Fantastic Beast and other possible projects. His fans then paraded towards Amber Heard’s castle and wanted it to be broke. Warner Bros have been constantly requested to fire the Mera fame.

The constant hate and push led to Warner Bros take a alleged decision of casting a parallel female lead, while keeping Amber Heard in the main. But looks like Aquaman 2 actress is not happy with this decision. As per We Got This Covered, Daniel Richtman has laid his hands of a gossip that Amber is not really keen on the studio’s decision to share her limelight and snub her. There is still no name to the parallel lead, but with Heard not happy with the decision, it will be interesting to see how the studio goes ahead.

Meanwhile, the whole Amber Heard conflict has contradiction written over it in bold letters. While the WB plans to share her limelight, Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League is giving her an amplified amount of it. She is all set to reprise Mera alongside Jason Momoa in Aquaman 2 Not just that, but the reports suggest that Momoa will die in the film and the studio is planning to give Mera his mantle and Amber will step in as a member of the league.

We suppose how these contradictions will function. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

