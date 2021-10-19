If there’s one thing that’s been trending on the internet ever since morning is Angelina Jolie and her kids at the premiere of Eternals in Los Angeles. Guess what stole the attention of netizens? Well, it is none other than Zahara wearing her mother’s dress from the 2014 Oscars and paying a sweet tribute to her beautiful mommy in her own little way!

Angelina shares her six children with her ex-husband and actor Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet of Eternals premiere in Los Angeles like a goddess in an olive coloured strapless gown and accessorised the look with statement gold jewellery that complimented the outfit along with a lip ring. The actress sure knows how to make heads turn at a red carpet event. But what stole the show for us was Zahara’s gown!

Yes, take a look at Angelina Jolie’s picture here her kids:

Does Zahara’s gown ring any bell to you?

Well, this is the same gown that Angelina Jolie wore at the Oscars in 2014. What a sweet way to pay a tribute to her loving mother, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, the premiere of Eternals was a star-studded one with Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and more making a stunning appearance. Take a look:

What an experience that would have been, goosebumps moment!

Angelina Jolie is playing the character of Thena in Eternals and this is the first time she’ll be seen in a Marvel film. The hype of the film is crazy and the first reviews of the same are calling it a ‘masterpiece’. Well, it’s Chloe Zhao’s direction after all.

What are your thoughts on Zahara paying a sweet little tribute to mommy Angelina? Tell us in the comments below.

