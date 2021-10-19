Kourtney Kardashian just got engaged to her boyfriend, Travis Barker, and her ex Scott Disick isn’t taking it too well. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star took to her social media to share photos of the fairytale-like proposal by Barker. With a bunch of roses laid on the beach in the shape of a heart, it felt nothing short of a dream.

Kourtney and Travis sparked rumours of a romance brewing between the two at the start of this year. After almost eleven months of moments filled with PDA, the Blink-182 drummer finally popped the question, and Kourt said yes!

All of the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated this happy news, and Kim Kardashian also posted photos of Kourtney Kardashian wearing the ring while sitting on Travis Barker. However, not everyone shares the same sentiment. According to PageSix, Kourt’s ex Scott Disick isn’t happy about this. An insider has said that Disick reportedly is “going off of the deep end” after hearing the news.

The report also stated that his condition “is really bad” after knowing that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged. According to another report, “Scott is losing his sh*t right now over Kourtney’s getting engaged.” The source added, “He feels like he deserved some sort of warning that this was coming, but he really didn’t.”

“This is what Kourtney has wanted her whole life, and it is what Scott refused to give her. Now he has to deal with the consequences of his actions, or lack thereof, forever,” the source continued.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were in a relationship that went on and off several times. Over the many years of being together, the two even had three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign. It was also reported that her kids are happy with the news and enjoy Travis Barker’s company.

