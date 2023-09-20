Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one of the most loved and power couples in Hollywood. However, their separation sent shockwaves across the world. What has since followed is a never-ending buildup of allegations, legal disputes, and an arduous custody battle of their daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt & other children.

In the ongoing and highly sensationalized dispute between the former couple, it appears that new developments are surfacing, many of which have yet to find a resolution. Recent insights from insider sources suggest that the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star was taken aback by an incident that unfolded during Shiloh’s 17th birthday celebration.

Reportedly, Angelina Jolie marked her 17-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s birthday with a trip to Jamaica. According to a source cited by OK Magazine, this move might have stirred up feelings of resentment in Brad Pitt. The underlying cause could be Pitt feeling excluded from the opportunity to celebrate his daughter’s birthday with him.

“Brad would have loved to celebrate Shiloh’s birthday with her, but that wasn’t even an option. Of course, he can’t prove it, but he’s convinced Angelina purposely took the girls out of town to spite him,” the source said to the magazine.

According to a well-placed source, it was glaringly evident that Angelina Jolie, who attended the Calabash International Literary Festival in the company of her daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, appeared to relish their time together, while Brad Pitt was allegedly left in the shadows. This insider suggests that the acclaimed actor believes this was a deliberate snub on Jolie’s part.

Furthermore, the report delves into Brad Pitt’s seemingly optimistic outlook despite the current circumstances. He is said to be patiently awaiting the day when Shiloh Jolie-Pitt reaches the age of 18, with the hope that things may take a turn for the better at that juncture. This hint alludes to the protracted custody battle that has entangled the former couple, operating within the confines of the legal system.

