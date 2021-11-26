Andrew Garfield does not think that his Spider-Man would have gotten along with MCU’s Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr.. Before Marvel came along with their exciting, nail-biting superhero movies, Sony’s spidey was the big talk of the town. Tobey Maguire picked up the mantle and played the role thrice, making the character iconic. Garfield followed him after that, but he only got to show off his spider skills in two films.

Now, ever since the iconic deal between Sony and Marvel, Spider-Man has become a part of the biggest hero franchise in the world. Tom Holland has taken up the role and even got his stand-alone films, whose third part, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is coming in December.

In an interview with GQ, Andrew Garfield revealed how he thinks Iron Man would treat his Spider-Man while answering questions by fans. The Social Network actor turned the question around and examined how his Peter Parker would respond to Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, and would be less hesitant to trust Tony given his status as a billionaire.

“I definitely think Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man would be pretty suspect of the MCU Iron Man. I think he would be turned off by his excess, the billionaire trillionaire status of Iron Man. I think it would rub my version of Spider-Man the wrong way. But maybe there could be some influence there. Maybe my Peter Parker could wake Tony Stark from his own egoic drives a little bit. We’ll never know,” Andrew Garfield said.

This is not the first time that Garfield has opened up about his Spidey, not like Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man. During the press conference for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014, the actor said that Tony Stark’s ethics were dubious and contrasting Spider-Man’s hero-of-the-man background.

“He wouldn’t get along with Tony Stark… Too arrogant, ethics are dubious, and Peter’s a man of the people, Peter’s the working class hero, whereas Tony’s this rich gajillionaire that is arguably not all that responsible or heartfelt,” Andrew Garfield said.

