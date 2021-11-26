Red Notice is no longer the most-watched film on Netflix. Only a few days ago, the Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot-starrer made the news for being the most-watched movie on the streaming giant in the US. It crunched around 277.9 million hours of viewing from users across the globe. But now, reports have come in that suggest another movie is going full-steam ahead to break the record.

The film was released on 5th November on the streaming service and had a huge hype created around it and made the news for having a massive budget of $200 million. Ryan, Dwyane and Gal were also reportedly earning around $20 million each for their role.

The new reports suggest that Red Notice has officially been usurped as the number one feature in the library by a much smaller project, in the US. Now it is Halle Berry’s ‘Bruised’ making the numbers and beating one of the most-anticipated films of the year. The trio, Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot had amazing on-screen chemistry, and the movie had its time in the spotlight, but all good things came to an end.

Even though Red Notice has 277.9 million viewers worldwide, the Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot-starrer is still on its way to breaking the record of the most-watched film all over the world. Currently, Netflix’s Bird Box is sitting at the top with 282 million hours of viewership.

The film has already been on top of the US list and now is at the second number. But will it be able to surpass Bird Box as the most-watched movie on the streaming giant across the globe? Only time can tell.

Meanwhile, Red Notice received a ‘rotten’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, with 31 critics rating the Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson-starrer 42 per cent on the Tomatometer. Stay tuned on Koimoi for more!

