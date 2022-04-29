For the past few days, netizens on social media are glued to TV screens and news updates as Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation case unravel shocking revelations every day. The fiasco is getting widespread media coverage in Hollywood. Now the latest report reveals Amber’s demands will rattle you.

Advertisement

Reportedly the Aquaman actress had sought a payoff from his ex-husband in exchange for holding off an ongoing public feud with their life full of scandals. The amount that the actress demanded will make her richer than she is now.

Advertisement

As per the latest report from SpotboyE, Amber Heard’s attorney Samantha Spector had a letter drafted to Johnny Depp seeking an arrangement to “do everything possible to keep this personal matter out of the media spotlight.” In the letter, the actress also demanded “exclusive use and possession of the black Range Rover, the vehicle she is currently driving, with Johnny to continue to make all payments.”

If this wasn’t enough, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress requested “exclusive use and possession of 849 S. Broadway, Penthouse Nos. 1, 3 and 5 with Johnny continuing to pay a mortgage, utilities, etc.,” as well as seeking $100,000 in legal fees and $25,000 “for forensic account costs.”

As of 2022, Amber Heard is already a multimillionaire with an estimated net worth of $8 million. The actress received a paycheque of $5 million for the first ‘Aquaman’ film. Moreover, she earned $10 million for the sequel, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’.

For the unversed, Amber and Johnny Depp started dating in early 2012 before getting engaged in the year 2014. The two got married in a private ceremony at their home in Los Angeles in 2015. However, their marriage did not last long and Heard filed for a divorce in 2016 on accounts of domestic abuse.

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Didn’t Attend His Wedding Due To Rifts With Amber Heard; Reveals Aquaman Actress’ Plans Of “Dinner, Dancing & Drugs”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube