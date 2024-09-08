After a much-talked-about divorce from Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus found love once again with Maxx Morando. The pop star has been going strong with the musician since the end of 2021, and according to the latest reports, her family also adores her boyfriend.

While Miley has never shied away from being in the limelight, Maxx likes to maintain a low profile despite being a musician. As our readers might be keen to know more about Maxx Morando, here are some interesting facts about Miley Cyrus’s boyfriend.

Maxx Morando is a Multi-Instrumentalist Musician

Maxx Morando can play various instruments. He serves as a drummer for the rock band Liily. Earlier, between 2015 and 2020, he was a part of the American punk rock band The Regrettes. Maxx is also a guitarist who gave a glimpse of his talent during an Instagram Live session in 2020, impressing his followers.

Maxx and Miley Have an Age Gap of Six Years

Born in 1998, Maxx is six years younger than Miley. His birthday falls exactly a week before his lady love, as he was born on November 16th. For those unaware, Miley’s birthday is on November 23rd. After being spotted together at a fashion show, the couple first sparked dating speculations in December 2021. Five months later, they were seen kissing each other in West Hollywood. The couple made their relationship red carpet official at the Versace show in Los Angeles in March 2023. In February 2024, it was reported that Miley and Maxx had started living together.

Maxx is Interested in Fashion

Apart from music, Maxx is also a fashion designer. He designed an outfit for Miley in September 2021, in collaboration with designer Shane Kastl. “This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl. Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply,” Miley said in an interview with Vogue at the time.

He Has Worked with Miley on Two Songs

Maxx has teamed up with Miley professionally as well. He produced two songs from her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation: Handstand and Violet Chemistry. The lead track from the album, Flowers, earned Miley two Grammy Awards in 2024. At the award ceremony, the Hannah Montana star was supported by her boyfriend, and the two shared a kiss during the event.

